Cheryl Hines Thinks RFK Jr. Had No Choice But to Eat McDonald's with Trump

Play video content TMZ.com

We caught up with Cheryl Wednesday in Bev Hills, and asked her about a potential move to Washington, D.C. ... now that Trump's made RFK Jr. his nominee for Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Our photog brought up the elephant in the room, wondering if CH is at all worried Trump's eating habits -- a passion for fast food and well-done steaks with ketchup -- will rub off on Robert.

Cheryl tells us, "No, no. Bobby is a very strong-willed, strong-mind person."

Even so, RFK Jr. was photographed mid-flight, shortly after the election, with Trump, Elon Musk, Don Jr. and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson ... as they all gorged on Mickey Ds.

It was an odd look for Kennedy who's known for his strong opinions on food and obesity, calling most of the typical American diet "poison," and he's expected to make big moves to regulate processed foods. He's also co-opted Trump's MAGA slogan into his own "Make American Healthy Again."

Sooo, about that photo ... showing RFK Jr. red-handed with a quarter-pounder, large fries and a Coke in front of him?? Cheryl offered an explanation for him. He's umm ... expanding his diet while breaking bread with Trump. Gotta say, she makes a pretty solid point.