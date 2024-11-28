Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Deep Fries Turkey Barefoot for Thanksgiving

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seems to like to live life dangerously ... working with boiling hot oil on Thanksgiving -- and, he's leaving the shoes off.

Trump's Health and Human Services appointee posted a clip on Thanksgiving to show his social media following how he makes a turkey ... saying it's the "MAHA" way -- short for "Make America Healthy Again."

RFK Jr., standing next to wife Cheryl Hines, explains he's making a tallow turkey ... heating the rendered fat into a boiling hot liquid in a metal pot and slowly lowering the turkey in.

Watch the clip ... Kennedy tells people to make sure they're lowering the turkey down slowly so the grease doesn't bounce up and burn them, completely submerging the bird.

When he pulls it out, RFK Jr. films his feet -- showing he's completely barefoot. Not exactly the safest method ... but, we know how much Kennedy loves to feel the breeze on his feet.

All in all, the bird looks great ... a perfectly crisp skin that looks delectable -- though how much healthier tallow is than butter is a source of debate in the medical community.

Of course, RFK Jr.'s no stranger to medical opinion controversy ... the politician is known for his heavily debated health beliefs -- many of which he plans to implement as HHS Secretary if he's confirmed by the Senate.