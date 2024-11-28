Ariana Madix Thrills at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Following 'VPR' Axing

Play video content NBC

If Ariana Madix is bummed about being axed from “Vanderpump Rules" ... it sure didn't show as she slayed Thursday morning during the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Ariana entertained the massive crowd with The Cardigans' classic “Lovefool” ... in front of the iconic Macy’s Herald Square location in New York City.

The show-stopping performance from the Broadway and reality star happened on the heels of Bravo announcing it was axing the entire cast of 'VPR' for Season 12 ... and replacing them with a “new group of close-knit SUR-vers.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ariana joined the show in Season 2 ... and said via IG ... “Vanderpump rules, you will forever be that girl 💖. I was up til 4am looking for all the right pics and the right words, but there’s no post or caption that could ever encapsulate everything.”

She added ... “I’m feeling at peace with closing this chapter and im excited for everything that is to come,” she continued. “I don’t know that these were the best days of our lives, but they were definitely something special 💖.”

Of course ... the popularity of the show went into overdrive when Tom Sandoval, who was Madix’s boyfriend of 10 years, was revealed to be having an affair with Rachel Leviss.