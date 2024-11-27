Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Sneak Peak, Floats and Celeb Rehearsals

New York City is buzzing with activity with Thanksgiving just one sleep away ... with a ton of celebs rehearsing for their big moment in the Macy's parade -- and we've got a sneak peek at all the action.

Other celebs getting their last reps in include ... Alex Warren, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney and Bishop Briggs.

Oh and don't forget the iconic Radio City Rockettes ... practicing those signature kicks.

Of course, the floats and balloons are the big draw here ... and there are some super colorful and imaginative hitting the parade route this year -- including Dora The Explorer.

Finishing touches are also going up on the Disney, Haribo and Bronx Zoo floats ... looks like folks are in for a treat before the turkey and gravy.

And it wouldn't be a superhero party without Spiderman. As you can see, Spidey is ready to reach out to all the little kids.