Sherri Shepherd Gives Away 400 Turkeys In Harlem With Anne Burrell, Dapper Dan

Good deed here by Sherri Shepherd ... she's helping feed hungry and needy folks this Thanksgiving ... by passing out hundreds of frozen turkeys in New York.

Sherri joined forces with Food Network star chef Anne Burrell and fashion designer Dapper Dan to give the birds out Monday in Harlem ... and the charitable event looked to be a big success.

The celebs partnered with Harlem's Run By Melba's Restaurant owned by Melba Wilson and GUMBO Brands to make sure folks had something on their kitchen tables this week ... passing out food in front of the eatery.

Sherri, Anne and Dapper even took their donations on the road ... climbing onto public transit buses that stopped in front of the restaurant to see if passengers wanted a free turkey ... and there were a lot of takers.