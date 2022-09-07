Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Sherri Shepherd Got 'Amazing' Talk Show Advice From Oprah Winfrey

Sherri Shepherd I Got Sweet Advice From Oprah Before My Premiere Show!!!

9/7/2022 12:45 AM PT
WORDS FROM THE WISE
TMZ.com

Sherri Shepherd is set to take over Wendy Williams' TV spot in less than a week's time ... and she'll do it armed with some "amazing" advice from Oprah Winfrey.

We got Sherri Tuesday in rainy NYC, and she told us the "Oracle" -- aka Oprah -- gave her some wise words about how to conduct herself as she launches her own self-titled talk show.

sherri sheppard wendy williams
TMZ/Splash Composite

O basically said the key is putting out good vibes, and Sherri must be following that advice already ... because folks were chanting her name as she stepped onto the street.

There's no doubt she's taking Oprah's words to heart -- after all, she made a pretty divine comparison. Just check out the video.

As we reported, "Sherri" is movin' into Wendy's old stomping grounds at Chelsea Studios -- promotion was underway last week, with a big poster going up where one for Wendy's show used to be.

WHO KILLED MJ?

Production sources told us the studio also got a redesign, and they're already booked with celebs well into the Fall.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later