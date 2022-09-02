Poster for Sherri Shepherd's New Show Replaces Wendy Williams' Poster

It's the dawning of a new era in the talk show world ... because promotion has begun for Sherri Shepherd's new daytime talk show, which is moving into the exact spot where "The Wendy Williams Show" once stood.

A huge poster for "Sherri" went up in NYC Thursday ... right outside Chelsea Studios, where Wendy shot her daytime program -- and where Sherri's show will film.

Play video content TMZ.com

Not only is Sherri movin' into the same studio, but a billboard for Wendy's show used to be in that EXACT same spot.

Production sources tell TMZ ... the studio redesign's coming along pretty well ... with the set displaying bright, cheery colors, including light blue and yellow tones to reflect Sherri's personality, similar to the look from the poster.

We're told the show is pretty much booked well into the Fall, and our sources say viewers can expect some of Sherri's famous celeb pals to come through during the premiere week.

One person who won't be watching the new show is Wendy, she made that clear to Fat Joe in an interview a few weeks back, saying, "I like her, but I won’t be watching her because I know what she’s gonna be doing and that’s really not my thing. Um, you know? You know what I’m saying?"

Play video content February 2022 Fox 5

As we reported, Sherri got Wendy's spot back in February after becoming a permanent guest host for her talk show ... following the decline in Wendy's health. Sherri announced her big gig while filling in.

Play video content