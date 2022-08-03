Wendy Williams Not Married to NYPD Cop, Despite Reports

Wendy Williams apparently jumped the gun on announcing she was married ... because her rep is now saying it's just not true.

A recent report from Hollywood Unlocked claimed Wendy had said she was married to a cop named Henry with the NYPD ... but she wouldn't say much more than that. However, Wendy's rep is shutting the report down.

The rep told Page 6, “She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation.”

As we reported, Wendy's divorce from Kevin Hunter was finalized back in 2020 ... she filed the year prior, serving Kevin at work.

Wendy joined us in June on "TMZ Live" to tell us why she's turned her back on TV -- at least for now ... moving to podcasts due to time and money.