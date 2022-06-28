Wendy Williams Podcast Planning in Full Swing, Lining Up Celebs

Wendy Williams is already putting television in her rearview, having decided podcasting is a better fit -- but she's already lining up big names to join her ... TMZ has learned.

Even though her daytime show was one of the most popular over its 13-season run, Wendy has no interest in being on TV full time right now ... according to her manager Will Selby.

Will is executive producing Wendy's upcoming podcast, and tells us Wendy recently spoke to Snoop Dogg and Fat Joe about being guests -- as she's planning to focus more on her own personal favorites from the music world.

In addition, we're told Wendy's had convos with the Kardashians, and even a member of the Trump family. Will's not saying which one, but any of them would be a huge get ... considering what's going on in Washington.

We got Wendy in NYC back in May, and she vowed she would be back on TV, but we're told that's no longer her passion. Instead, she's focused on producing a pod that's the full Wendy experience -- all about her favorite artists, fashions, food and celebs.

On the business end of things ... Will says Wendy's trying to decide if she's going to partner with a single platform -- like Spotify or Apple -- or just release it independently.