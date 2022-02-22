'Wendy Williams Show' is Ending, Sherri Shepherd Will Take Over

"The Wendy Williams Show" is no more ... and it will become "Sherri."

Wendy has been dealing with serious health issues for months now. TMZ broke the story, the TV honchos that carry the show said Sherri Shepherd became the permanent guest host and they were monitoring Wendy's heath and, if it didn't get better, the change would become permanent.

Now, the show's producers said Tuesday, "This is also a bitter-sweet moment for us and our partners at Fox. We all have great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on 'Hot Topics' and interviewing celebrities."

As for Sherri, she's tried and true ... appearing on "The View," "Dish Nation," and, of course, 'Wendy.'

We got Sherri out Monday night in New York and she was non-committal about the change, saying she was still just a temp.

Wendy was down with Sherri as her temp replacement, although she was hoping to return, but apparently, her health struggles have not gotten better.