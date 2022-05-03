Wendy Williams Says She'll Be Back on TV, Out & About for Met Gala

Play video content TMZ.com

Wendy Williams is doubling down on her return to TV -- vowing she'll be back on the air later this year ... this while partying it up during the Met Gala.

The longtime host -- who's been MIA from her program for about a year due to health issues -- was painting the town red Monday night in NYC ... where she hit the Standard Hotel for an after-party hosted by Cardi B.

Speaking of red, her dress was quite the sight ... but check out the quick convo we snuck in as she was entering the building. Our photog asks if Wendy is, indeed, going to take the reins on 'The Wendy Williams Show' again -- and sure enough ... she tells us she will.

Watch to see what her timeline is ... sounds like WW is eyeing a fall lineup, but the details are still a bit hazy. Of course, Sherri Shepherd has permanently replaced Wendy ... so it's unlikely the OG will return to that show.

In any case, it's great to see her in such high spirits -- as you know, she's been dealing with a lot lately beyond just her medical care ... Wendy's in a financial battle, of sorts, but she put on a happy face for us here.