Wendy Williams Hospitalized for Psychiatric Evaluation

Wendy Williams was taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation one day before it was announced that the new season of her show would be delayed due to COVID issues ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Wendy tell us the talk show host was voluntarily admitted to an NYC hospital Tuesday for a psych evaluation. Our sources say Wendy has struggled with mental health issues for some time, so this was not a big shock.

On top of that, Wendy does have COVID, but she's asymptomatic, and doctors continue to monitor her physical health as well.

It's uncertain when she'll be released, but we're told her mental health continues to improve each day. And, our sources say, her COVID is still in check with no real symptoms.

Wendy's 13th season was set to premiere Sept. 20, but that's been pushed to Oct. 4.

However, last week producers revealed she was dealing with "ongoing health issues" and would not be able to make it to promotional activities as she was being evaluated.