Wendy Williams Says She Hopes Biopic Makes Her Ex Wish He Never Met Her
Wendy Williams I'm Pumped About My Movie!!! But I Hope My Ex Isn't 😏
1/29/2021 12:53 PM PT
Wendy Williams is beaming about Lifetime's movie and documentary covering her life and career, and not only because they're helping her get revenge on her ex-husband.
The talk show host joined "TMZ Live" Friday and in true Wendy fashion was not afraid to throw equal amounts of shade -- for Kevin Hunter -- and praise ... for the cast of her biopic.
Wendy tells us she developed a friendship with Ciera Payton -- the actress playing her in "Wendy Williams: The Movie" -- and says she really put her all into the role. Same goes for Morocco Omari -- who Wendy says she hand-picked to play Kevin.
As you know ... Kevin and Wendy were together for more than 20 years, have a son together and worked together, but things ended very bitterly. Actually, as she explained, it was bitter long before the end.
"Wendy Williams: The Movie" and the companion documentary, "Wendy Williams: What a Mess!" premiere Saturday night on Lifetime -- and yes ... she'll be watching.
More importantly, Wendy -- who's executive producer on both projects -- hopes someone else is watching. Check out her chat with us ... classic Wendy.