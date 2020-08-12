Wendy Williams and Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Sell Their NJ Mansion

Exclusive

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter have tied up another loose end following their divorce ... but didn't make the dough they'd hoped to on the deal.

The ex-couple finally closed on the sale of their New Jersey mansion -- which they called home for years -- after putting it on the market in August 2019.

Though it was originally listed for nearly $2 million, it sold for $1.475 mil ... quite a significant price cut.

Jamie Silverman, who exclusively repped Wendy and her ex-husband in the sale, tells TMZ ... the reason for the price reduction was the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jamie says the buyers are a young family who are very excited about the property -- calling it the home of their dreams -- and are also fans of Wendy's ... so they were stoked when she dropped by to pay them a visit and wish them well.

Along with a sweet deal, the family's getting an awesome place to live ... the pad's 5,700 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, including a master suite with huge walk-in closets, plus a marble bath, jacuzzi and steam shower.