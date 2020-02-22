Wendy Williams and New Boyfriend Revealed

SplashNews.com

Wendy Williams hit the town Friday night with what appears to be her new boyfriend.

Williams grabbed dinner in New York City at Aroma Trattoria with Big Will, aka Willdaboss. He's a jeweler in the Big Apple and he gave everyone a big hint the other day, after Wendy went on her show and said she had a new man.

Wendy said on the show her man bought her 2 pieces of jewelry from which to choose and she picked a diamond, heart-shaped necklace. Good selection.

Willdaboss then seemingly connected the dots by posting her video talking about a new boyfriend on his social media.

Wendy posted a pic Saturday of her and Willdaboss snuggling together.

Well, it seems Wendy's fear will not materialize. You'll recall, last month she vowed, "I won't let my coochie rot!!!"