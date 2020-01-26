Wendy Williams in Prime of Dating Life, Taking 'Interviews'

Exclusive TMZ.com

Wendy Williams is officially single and already mingling ... because she knows exactly what she wants, and the goods she's got to offer.

It's no surprise the talk show host is on the market -- she has been since she filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter, in April -- but we're told she's been enjoying the dating scene lately ... and has it down to a bit of a science.

We're told Wendy's always taking interviews for potential suitors and has criteria for them. For example, they don't have to be millionaires, but they better treat her in a manner she's accustomed ... so no cheap-ass dinners or gifts.

Second, she doesn't date dudes with kids still living at home ... our sources say she's not down with going to PTA meetings or youth baseball games.

And, as we know ... any new potential boyfriend has to make for good conversation.

We're told Wendy's not necessarily looking for a relationship right now, but she "loves to be in love" and doesn't mind getting serious if an interview goes well. In the meantime ... she's just having fun.

As one source put it, Wendy's told friends her mindset is her breasts still sit high and her stomach's still flat ... so she's not going to sit around and let her coochie rot.