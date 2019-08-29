Wendy Williams Plans Party Trip with Tamar Braxton and NeNe Leakes

Exclusive TMZ.com

Wendy Williams is letting her inner bachelorette out of the cage ... and that means partying in Miami this Labor Day Weekend on a girls trip with Tamar Braxton and NeNe Leakes!!!

Sources close to the beloved talk show host tell TMZ ... Wendy wants to keep the party going no matter what her haters think about her because the single life is just too good right now ... which is why she's flying south to Florida to let the good times roll.

Here's what we're told Wendy has in store for her girls while they're in Miami ... a nonstop celebration packed with yacht parties and club hopping.

Our sources say it's the second time Wendy's heading down to FL since divorcing Kevin Hunter ... but this trip is all about TURNING UP!!!

If it sounds like a new Wendy at age 55 ... that's because it is. We're told she feels like she did back in the day when she was single, only this time she has the means to have a better time. You get the picture, right?

Wendy's full empty-nesting -- she's kicked Kevin aside and sent their kid off to college, so it's time to spread her wings. We're told don't be surprised if she keeps the party going until next month when her show returns.