Wendy Williams Meets New Guy in L.A., Taking Him With Her To NYC

Wendy Williams met a young hotshot in Los Angeles ... and now she's taking him with her back to New York.
Sources close to Wendy tell TMZ ... the beloved talk show host met her new hunk Saturday when she was kicking it with Blac Chyna during her Cali vacation, and while she's not ready to jump into a relationship just yet, she likes him enough to keep him around.
Turns out, Wendy's mystery man is the same guy who was riding with her Sunday night, when a photog caught up with them at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles. He's in his late 20s, and doesn't have any kids.
As you know ... Wendy's dealing with a lot of family drama, she's in the middle of divorcing husband Kevin Hunter and her son recently got arrested for punching his dad. We're told Wendy's feeling vulnerable right now, and being with someone new is making her feel better about herself.
Wendy's already showing him off on social media, posting a pic of them holding hands with some interesting hashtags ... #oldenoughtobeyourmother, #verysexyman and #mynewlife.