Wendy Williams Cops Investigating Fight Between Estranged Husband and Son

Wendy Williams' Husband Kevin Hunter and Son Get in Fight, Cops Called

EXCLUSIVE

Wendy Williams' estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, and their son, Kevin Jr., got in a fight early Wednesday morning and police were called ... sources tell TMZ.

We're told the incident went down at a store parking lot near the family home in New Jersey. Sources connected to the family tell TMZ, Wendy took 18-year-old Kevin Jr. to the home ... he was there to pick something up. Wendy left and was coming back a short time later to pick him up.

We're told Kevin Jr. did not know his dad was in the house, but we're told everything was cool between them and they ended up going to a store together just after midnight.

We're told in the store parking lot they got into an argument over Kevin's demand for spousal support. Kevin Sr. then launched and claimed Wendy was "brainwashing" their son against him.

Our sources say it got physical when Kevin Sr. allegedly put his son in a headlock, and we're told Kevin Jr. punched him in the nost to break the hold.

Cops have confirmed to TMZ they are investigating "an incident" between Kevin and Kevin Jr.

As you know, Wendy filed for divorce in April after it came to light Kevin Hunter had a baby with another woman. He was later fired from her talk show.