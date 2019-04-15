Wendy Williams Let's Talk Divorce Brings it Up on Her Show

Wendy Williams Addresses Divorce, Talks New Life with Son

For the first time, Wendy Williams talked about her divorce on her show, revealing what she's got cooking for post-breakup life ... and it's gonna be tons of QT time with her son.

On Monday's episode Wendy made her a clear reference to the fact she's filed to divorce Kevin Hunter. She talked about a new life that'll heavily revolve around her son, Kevin Jr. The crowd also went wild when she announced she's just a few days away from moving out of a sober house.

Check out the clip ... Wendy stopped short of using her estranged husband's name -- remember, he's an executive producer on the show -- but made it clear she's in moving on mode.

As we reported ... Wendy called it quits with Kevin after almost 22 years of marriage amid tons of cheating rumors.