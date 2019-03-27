Wendy Williams I'm Doing Just Fine ... See My Ring, Guys???

Wendy Williams Dodges Questions About Husband's Alleged Affair

Wendy Williams isn't batting an eyelash about rumors regarding her husband allegedly having a baby with another woman ... but she is batting her ring finger at photogs.

The talk show host was leaving a Pilates studio Wednesday in NYC, where paps were at the ready to fire off questions about how she was doing ... without asking point-blank about her hubby's alleged mistress. It seems they didn't need to though ... based on her reaction.

Wendy told the paps that she was fine and was carrying on with her business -- in fact, she says she was just on her way to a book signing. When one photog asked about her wedding ring, Wendy was happy to flash it ... so it's pretty clear she's not sweating cheating stories.

We know that too. Sources close to the production of her show tell us her hubby's still working on set as an EP, and that he and Wendy have even interacted civilly behind the scenes.

If there is creepin' going on ... Wendy isn't letting on one bit.