Wendy Williams Reveals She's Getting Treatment for Addiction

Wendy Williams I'm Living in a Sober House ... Don't Let My Glam Fool You

Wendy Williams just made a very personal revelation -- she's now getting round-the-clock help to deal with addiction issues.

She made a very emotional announcement Tuesday on her talk show ... revealing she's currently living in a sober house somewhere in the Tri-State Area -- of NY, NJ & CT -- and has been for some time now. Wendy teared up quite a bit as her audience listened intently.

Wendy talked about battling cocaine addiction in the past, but never sought treatment to stay clean ... until now, that is. She didn't specifically say what substance she's addicted to now. Wendy added she has a 24-hour sobriety coach, and spoke lovingly about the "brothers and sisters" in addiction with whom she's living now.

She took an extended leave from her show back in mid-January and didn't return until a couple of weeks ago. As you know ... she also told viewers last year she was suffering from Graves' disease before taking a 3-week hiatus.