Wendy Williams' Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter Seeking Spousal Support

Wendy Williams Divorce Kevin Demands Spousal Support!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Wendy Williams' estranged husband is seeking a boatload of money from her -- in the form of alimony and more ... TMZ has learned.

Kevin Hunter filed his response to Wendy's divorce petition, and according to the docs, obtained by TMZ, he wants her to pay him spousal support and also child support for their kid, Kevin Jr.

Junior is 18 now, and will turn 19 in August. Wendy's ex also wants her to foot the bill for their son's college expenses.

Wendy filed for divorce last month in NJ, where they used to live together. The long-expected move came weeks after Kevin's alleged mistress gave birth, and he's believed to be the father.

Kevin was also an executive producer on Wendy's show and was her personal manager. As we reported ... Kevin's since been booted off the show, and Wendy's in the market for a new manager.