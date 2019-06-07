Wendy Williams Divorce Be Damned ... I'm Still Rocking My Diamond!!!

6/7/2019 6:57 AM PDT

Wendy Williams Flaunts Wedding Ring After L.A. Business Dinner

Wendy Williams isn't letting an ugly breakup and divorce get in the way of a beautiful, massive diamond ring ... and she's making sure everyone knows it.

Wendy's out on the left coast and Thursday night we got her outside Craig's, where she was having a business dinner. Photogs quickly noticed her gajillion-carat wedding ring -- hard not to, it's blinding -- and asked her about it, point-blank.

Watch the vid ... she doesn't speak much, but she says a lot by blatantly flaunting the ring to cameras.

As you know Wendy filed to divorce Kevin Hunter back in April, shortly after he and his alleged mistress had a baby. It's been a nasty split ... with Kevin getting booted from his job as executive producer on her talk show -- and more recently getting into a fight with their son, Kevin Jr.

Despite all of that, Wendy's continued rocking the rock, on and off TV. Don't read anything into it, though -- our Wendy sources say there's absolutely no reconciliation going down.

Husbands come and go, but y'know what they say about a girl's BFF.