Wendy Williams Shows Off Louis Vuitton Sneakers Gift for 55th Birthday

Play video content TMZ.com

Wendy Williams gave glitz and glamour a whole new meaning on her 55th birthday ... with a tiara and some shiny, custom, SUPER EXPENSIVE Louis Vuitton sneakers!!!

The talk show host hit up Serendipity 3 in NYC Thursday night after a loooong night of celebrating her bday. Seems there was LOTS of toasting in her honor, but clearly, Wendy knows how to party right ... 'cause she was ready for more at the famous dining joint.

Play video content

On her way inside ... our guy asks Wendy what's the best gift she got and she literally stops in her tracks to show off her Louis Vuitton sneakers customized with Swarovski crystals. Pricey -- and shiny -- for sure. Those sneakers can go for around $1,000, although Wendy seems to think they cost 4x that much.

She wouldn't spill the tea on who gifted her the fancy footwear. She said it was a benefactor. But, who the heck cares ... she rocked the hell outta them in her black gown.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.