Wendy Williams' Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Gets Dismissal in Assault Case

Wendy Williams' son is walking out of a New Jersey courthouse with a resolution in his assault case, and it's a very good one for him ... the case has been dismissed.

Prosecutors said they'd reviewed the case and decided to no longer pursue charges against Kevin Hunter Jr. for allegedly punching his father in the face during a parking lot scuffle.

Kevin Hunter Sr., dressed in a black t-shirt, walked into court with his son and told the judge he agreed with prosecutor's decision not to pursue charges. Jr.'s attorney told us the family relationship is solid now -- father and son also walked out of court together.

Wendy was not in court ... she's shooting her talk show today.

TMZ broke the story ... Kevin Jr. and Wendy's estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, got into their altercation back in May, resulting in the 18-year-old getting arrested for assault.

Kevin Jr. was in court last month and entered a not guilty plea ... while Wendy and Kevin Sr. waited together in a car outside the courthouse.

As we've reported ... Kevin Sr. made it clear he didn't not want to press charges against his son, which likely aided the dismissal of the case.