Wendy Williams and Estranged Husband to Appear at Son's Assault Arraignment

Wendy Williams will be right behind her son Tuesday in court when he enters a plea in his assault case, and it looks like the incident that got him arrested may have significantly reduced tensions between Wendy and her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Sources connected to Wendy tell us, she along with estranged husband Kevin Hunter, will present a united front, supporting their 18-year-old son ... who allegedly punched his dad in the nose during a heated argument.

It seems the incident last month may have actually eased tensions between Wendy and Kevin. We're told the divorce is going forward for sure -- this after Wendy learned Kevin father a baby with his mistress -- but we're told she believes it doesn't cancel out their 28-year relationship. Wendy told a friend, "There's still love between us, regardless of the divorce," adding they are still friends.

Our sources say Wendy does not want to create a spectacle in the New Jersey courtroom. She will say nothing in court ... she's only there to support her son, as is Kevin.

Kevin Sr. does not want to press charges, but because it's a domestic incident prosecutors often press on regardless.

Short story ... Wendy is saying she and Kevin Hunter Sr. will "work through this" and will maintain a relationship grounded in friendship, in no small part for the benefit of their son.