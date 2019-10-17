Wendy Williams Says Good Conversation, Money is The Way To Her Heart

Here's What I'm Looking For In My Brand New Man

Wendy Williams says there are only two things a man must have to find the way to her heart ... good conversation, and a good chunk of change!!!

We got the beloved talk show host Thursday, moments after she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and our guy asked what it takes to snag a date with her.

Wendy didn't hesitate at all ... laying out exactly what she's looking for in the opposite sex now that she's living life as a single woman after filing for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter.

You'll recall ... Wendy brought a young hunk home from California back in June, taking him with her to New York City for shopping sprees and fancy dinners, but it seemed to all be on her dime.