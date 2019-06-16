Wendy Williams' New Guy Friend Says He's Not with Her for Fame or Money

Wendy Williams' New Guy I'm No Gold Digger ... I Take Care of Myself!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Wendy Williams' new guy is sick and tired of people thinking he's hanging with her in hopes of landing a sugar mama ... because he insists he's not about that life.

Sources close to Marc Tomblin tell TMZ ... he doesn't care at all about fame and he's not the type of guy who'd let a woman take care of him financially. We're told the only reason he's kicking it with Wendy is because they enjoy each other's company.

We're told Tomblin hasn't asked Williams for a dime since they've been together and won't in the future -- don't let those pics of them hitting an ATM fool you. He's also telling friends that NYC shopping spree they went on was not funded solely by Wendy ... he purchased his own things.

Our sources say Marc's been getting a lot of flak from people who are suspicious of his motives, so he's been blocking them ... along with anyone who reaches out to him to talk crap about Wendy.

As we've reported ... Wendy's ignoring all the haters and naysayers and living her life how she wants. As she put it to us, "I am a 54-year-old grown ass woman. I know what I'm doing."

She's also been careful about not calling Tomblin her boyfriend, but making it clear she's having a lot of fun with him ... enough to keep him around in NYC with her much longer than expected.

Wendy's show is on a break for the next 3 weeks, so the 2 still have a lot of time to live their best single lives possible ... together.