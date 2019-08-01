Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter Selling New Jersey Mansion

Breaking News TMZ/Getty Composite

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter are looking to unload the New Jersey mansion they called home for many years ... the estranged couple just put their former family home on the market.

Wendy and Kevin, who are going through a divorce, just listed their sprawling Jersey residence for a cool $1.895 million.

The pad is pretty sweet ... the 5,700-square-foot home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, including a master suite with huge walk-in closets, plus a marble bath, jacuzzi and steam shower.

The amenities are top-notch too ... the backyard features a basketball court, patio and a koi pond.

There's a wood-burning fireplace in the family room, a home office, and a gourmet kitchen decked out with granite, custom cabinetry, high-end appliances, walk-in pantry and a huge island ... oh, and there's a two-story rotunda.

Jamie Silverman from Coldwell Banker has the listing.