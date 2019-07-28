Wendy Williams Biopic's About Sex, Drugs, Date Rape and Fat Shaming

Exclusive TMZ

The Wendy Williams biopic is going to be crazy as hell ... we've learned the movie will focus on the highs and lows of her rise to fame ... sex, cocaine, date rape and fat shaming.

Lifetime sources tell TMZ ... the biopic spans her life from ages 10 to 55, covering super intimate topics like her coke habit, sex romps, fat shaming from her family and a never-before-told story of date rape at the hands of a chart-topping artist.

Also on the table, according to our sources ... her experiences with racism and sexism in Hollywood, details from her marriage to Kevin Hunter as well as her divorce and her relationship with Mo'Nique.

Wendy is producing the biopic -- dubbed "Just Wendy" -- and it's being directed by Will Packer. Wendy and Leigh Davenport will write the screenplay.

Play video content TMZ.com

The talk show host gave us a little info about the movie this week, telling our photog she wants all of the actors to be relatively unknown, so they don't take away from her story.

Our sources say there will be at least 2 different Wendys in the movie ... and she ain't one.