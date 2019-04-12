Wendy Williams Looking For New Place to Live After Filing For Divorce

Wendy Williams I Need A Fresh Start ... Looking For New Digs After Filing For Divorce

EXCLUSIVE

Wendy Williams is making some major changes in her life ... she's searching for a new place to live after filing for divorce from her husband.

Sources close to the talk show host tell TMZ ... Wendy is scouring Manhattan looking for a new place to call home. We're told she wants to get a fresh start after calling it quits on her marriage, and her new digs will help her realize the divorce is real.

As we reported ... Wendy served hubby Kevin Hunter with divorce papers on set Thursday, finally throwing in the towel amid tons of cheating rumors and Kevin's alleged mistress having a baby.

For years, Wendy and Kevin shared a home in New Jersey ... but now, we're told she understands the best thing for her is starting over with some new surroundings ... in a new city.

Wendy's been staying in a sober house in the Tri-State Area -- of NY, NJ & CT -- where she's getting round-the-clock care for addiction issues ... and when she finishes with her stint there, we're told she plans to move into her new place.