Fat Joe Hyped To Host Bronx Thanksgiving Drive After Over 10 Years

Fat Joe is making sure his Bronx neighborhood is all stocked up for the Thanksgiving holiday and you gotta call him a pro Turkey giver at this point -- he's been doing it for over a decade!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught a few minutes with the super busy Joe on Tuesday outside his Up NYC boutique and the line was around the corner!!!

Joe tells us it's one of his proudest moments as a native New Yorker to give back to the streets that molded him. He's also hosting another turkey drive at the other location and estimates he'll feed thousands of people!!!

And, everyone who turned out got a turkey and plenty of fixins ... Joe says they also handed out mac and cheese, rice, fresh produce and more!!!

