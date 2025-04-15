Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Stevie J Says Diddy Should Throw a Party When He's Free, to Diss Disloyal Friends

Published
041525_stevie_j_diddy-kal
"FREE THE GUY"
Stevie J has been one of the few Diddy supporters who's never wavered throughout the numerous lawsuits and charges ... and he wants the world to know the embattled Bad Boy mogul is doing just fine!!!

TMZ Hip Hop bumped into Stevie in Bev. Hills on Monday full of energy, calling for Diddy's freedom.

We thought he was on a hot lunch date -- but turns out, the woman accompanying him is his new artist, Miala Doche.

Stevie J. and Diddy
Don't let her sultry looks fool ya ... Stevie says they're entering the rock 'n' roll vortex very soon ... something different for Black audiences.

Back to Diddy ... Stevie tells us he's spoken to him in the past few weeks and is adamant Diddy is in high spirits, even with the May trial quickly approaching.

lil rod and diddy Southern District of New York Court 1
Part of the reason -- Diddy's had some legal wins leading up to his big day in court -- mainly the dissolution of the RICO charges levied by "Love Album" producer Lil Rod.

not stevie j photo 1

Stevie was falsely accused of grooming Lil Rod for involuntary sex ... another man would also own up to the photo Rod's attorney included in the lawsuit filing.

We asked Stevie if he planned to countersue Rod, but he tells us he's not even wasting his time or money ... and called Rod a "brokeyyyy."

Stevie also had some choice words for attorney Tony Buzbee ... basically he feels his guy Diddy is part of a tactical takedown.

Stevie's so confident Diddy will be free, that he offers him some advice upon his exoneration ... host a party to tell everyone who turned their back on him to kiss his ass!!!

And there's a very long list.

