Jason Derulo Says Diddy Is Innocent Until Proven Guilty Amid Federal Drama

Diddy has a new defender in Hollywood -- and that would be Jason Derulo ... who says the guy shouldn't be persecuted by the public until all the facts are in, and they're just not yet.

We talked to the singer Tuesday in NYC while he was out and about, and our photog asked JD head on ... should innocent until proven guilty apply here for Puff???? Considering Diddy actually helped Jason break into the industry way back when ... his answer is telling.

Jason says he agrees with the old adage ... and that Diddy should be afforded that grace until more evidence surfaces, if any does at all, that implicates him in something nefarious.

Remember ... Diddy hasn't been arrested or charged with a crime yet -- even though he's most certainly at the center of a federal investigation right now, which resulted in two of his homes being raided by Homeland Security ... with lots of property being seized.

JD doesn't say much more beyond that really ... but the fact he's sticking up for Diddy at all is eye-opening -- especially considering most of Puff's allies/friends in H'wood are silent.

If you're unfamiliar with their history ... Jason broke into the music biz by writing songs for Diddy and his associates/artists in the mid-to-late 2000s -- which eventually resulted in him getting his own solo career, and the rest is history. So yes, Diddy definitely helped the dude.

You can tell Jason is a little cagey on this topic -- but at the very least, he's willing to say Diddy deserves the benefit of the doubt until we get the full picture of the situation.

Of course, not everyone feels that way -- especially with what's been alleged against him in multiple lawsuits, all of which he's denied ... but at least Jason's got his back for now.