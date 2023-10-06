Jason Derulo Fires Back Against Lawsuit Claiming Sexual Harassment

Play video content Instagram / @jasonderulo

Jason Derulo is calling BS on a new lawsuit claiming he fired an up-and-coming musician after she repeatedly refused to have sex with him.

In a video statement posted on Instagram, the singer addressed the salacious allegations in the suit filed by Emaza Gibson in L.A. Superior Court Thursday.

Derulo said, "I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful. I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams."

He continued, "I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless."

In her suit, Gibson says Derulo contacted her in 2021 offering her a joint contract with him and two record companies, Atlantic and Future History, to produce songs.

Gibson says Derulo chose her because he needed to bring a fresh artist to Atlantic to launch the project, and she eagerly signed the agreement, believing he was now her mentor.

She says the plan was to work closely with Derulo on a mixtape and an album, delivering the final recordings to music execs within 6 months.

But, Gibson claims Derulo had other ideas, wanting her to participate in cocaine-fueled sexual rituals called “goat skin and fish scales" to fulfill his role as her artistic collaborator.

On several occasions, Gibson says Derulo also propositioned her to have dinner with him and tried to ply her with booze to get her into bed.

When she refused his advances, Gibson says Derulo eventually cut off all communication with her and terminated her contract with him and the record companies.

As a result, Gibson says she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after she suffered breakdowns and other medical issues.