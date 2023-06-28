Jason Derulo Wants New Motivational Book To Replace Old Parent Methodology
6/28/2023 1:18 PM PT
Jason Derulo wants everyone to follow their dreams and not be bogged down by following the silly rules drummed into their heads by their parents!!!
The "Swalla" singer checked in with "TMZ Live" as his new book “Sing Your Name Out Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream" is flying hot off the presses.
Jason thinks the key to success is not to be afraid of failure. He says failed at the majority of the risks he's taken ... but still, the failures don't define him -- the successes do.
Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant are his inspirations — for the sheer volume of shots they missed to achieve greatness.
Jason says he's living proof being fearless in life works, and his book is the blueprint.
He actually hasn't released an album in 8 years but has over 30 million monthly Spotify listeners and over 100 million social media followers ... so taking his advice (for the book's price) just may be a great deal!!!