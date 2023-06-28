Jason Derulo Explains 'Never Cleaning House' Comments While Doubling Down

Play video content TMZ.com

Jason Derulo is sweeping up his recent viral comments about never wanting to clean his own house ... but the fact still remains he never wants to clean his own house.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Jason out in NYC on Tuesday as he promoted his new book “Sing Your Name Out Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream," which contains the quote many on social media deemed a little too rich for their blood.

Jason explained to us the quote is motivational and stems from his impoverished upbringing in Broward County, Florida. It even rubbed his mother the wrong way at the time but he ended up making it big time and he wants to share the wealth ... hence his new book.

He just celebrated his son's 2nd birthday ... and the party ran his pockets a cool $30k.