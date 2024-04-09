Jelly Roll Says He Bailed On Chance to Meet Diddy, Got a Bad Feeling

Jelly Roll's adamant about keeping those good vibes rollin' ... so much so, he says he bailed on the chance to meet Diddy months earlier 'cause he got some bad mojo from him.

Play video content Cancelled with Tana Mongeau

The rapper dished all during the "Cancelled with Tana Mongeau" podcast ... saying he just had to trust his gut that the vibes were off, even if it meant passing up the opportunity to hang out with a big-time rapper like Diddy.

The topic kickstarted when Tana asked the country singer if there were any celebs he didn't get along with or he felt were "giving Illuminati or dark side" -- and he came clean, even though he gave the disclaimer the story he was about to tell may stir up some trouble.

JR said he initially said yes to the meeting and was strolling down the hallway when, all of a sudden, he had a change of heart and turned right around to head back to his car.

He said he tried to play off the situation by awkwardly joking, "Who don't wanna meet the guy that got 2Pac killed?" -- but nobody thought it was funny, making him even more uncomfortable.

But Jelly kept it real, saying it wasn't often things rubbed him the wrong way and he just thought, "I don't even know if that's a picture I want."

Turns out the very next month, Diddy's ex, Cassie, filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of rape and human trafficking. He settled the lawsuit with her one day later.

Play video content 3/25/24 Fox 11