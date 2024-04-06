Jelly Roll's Private Jet Forced to Make Emergency Landing On Way to CMTs

Play video content

Jelly Roll's private jet came to a sudden halt earlier this week ... with JR's wife revealing the plane turned around mid-flight because of technical issues.

Bunnie Xo -- another big-time star and Jelly's better half -- shared a terrifying clip to TikTok Thursday where the captain of their flight came out to speak with passengers.

It's sorta hard to make out what the pilot's saying ... but, it definitely didn't sound cheery -- and the room's in nearly utter silence as the captain seemingly tries to provide reassurance.

The plane gets fine just down though ... with a new video starting on the ground in an office -- where BX asks her man to describe what just went down.

Jelly reveals the plane's computer's malfunctioning ... so the aircraft had to turn around for an emergency landing. Pretty scary stuff, but Jelly takes it all in stride in the vid -- saying he's just glad it wasn't the brakes!

The group eventually got back on a plane ... and, seem to have made it to Austin, Texas for the Country Music Television Awards -- where Jelly Roll's performing Sunday and also nominated for three awards.

BTW ... Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO married in 2016 after he proposed to her onstage in Las Vegas -- and this seems like the "for worse" they always mention in those wedding vows!