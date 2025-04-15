Stevie J Fires Back at Diddy's Former Artist After Eve Cheating Claims

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's legal proceedings have created a new beef within his old Bad Boy camp ... Stevie J and New Orleans rapper Chopper of Da Band fame are now in a war of words -- and it's all over rapper Eve!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Stevie J and Miala Doche, the rock artist he's currently developing, and asked him about the lingering rumor that he's selling his musical catalog.

Stevie's produced some serious money-makers in his discography -- Notorious B.I.G.'s "Mo Money, Mo Problems" and "Notorious Thugs," Mariah Carey's "Honey" and even his ex-girlfriend Eve's biggest hit, "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" with Gwen Stefani.

Eve's had in her name swirled around in the hip hop media murk lately, but not from her own doing.

Chopper went hard at Stevie by making it a point to insinuate several times in a recent interview that he had slept with Eve behind Stevie's back when he was signed to Bad Boy.

We got Stevie's reaction and he called Chopper's tale one big fib. Eve was once the love of his life and never in a million years did he think she would slide with a "dirty bum."