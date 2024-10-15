Fat Joe Admits to Using Ozempic for 200-Pound Weight Loss

Unlike the dozens of celebrities suspected of secretly using weight-loss drugs, Fat Joe has no shame in his health game -- he admits Ozempic helped him drop some serious pounds!!!!

The Bronx rap legend says he also changed his diet in addition to taking Ozempic, which contributed to him losing 200 pounds.

“Ozempic says you may only have two pieces of your favorite stuff,” he tells Us Weekly -- "favorite stuff" being the carbs he had to curb.

Joe says he cut down on eating bread, pasta, and rice ... and isn't above chopping off the corners of his toast for balance and moderation.

The slimmed-down Flow Joe will be on display when the BET Hip Hop Awards air later today, which he hosted.

Ozempic use has been a red hot-button convo in Hollywood all year, and not everyone is on board.

Jillian Michaels believes there will be long-term psychological consequences down the line and thinks America needs to reexamine its food sources.

That said, campaigning for health issues isn't a fad for Joe. We broke the story ... he's pushing politicians to adjust hidden healthcare costs.