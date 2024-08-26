Ice Spice Looks Fire In Tiny Bra, Shutting Down Ozempic Rumors

Ice Spice's dropping a bunch of photos, bringing the heat naturally, flexing her chiseled figure in an itty-bitty lingerie set -- and shutting down any talk she's relying on the latest weight-loss craze.

A racy mirror selfie displays her killer physique -- and she's making it clear she hasn't jumped on the Ozempic bandwagon

Play video content

Everyone’s buzzing over the FDA-approved prescription diabetes medication's reputation for weight-loss success -- including celebs -- but not Ice.

During an X Spaces chat, Ice went off -- "I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic. That's one thing I wish. Oh my God, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f*** is that? Genuinely, what is that?"

Ice credited her snatched look in her IG pics to the gym, clean eating, and nonstop touring -- not some magic injection ... dealing a final blow to haters with, "What the hell? Maybe if I was sitting at home all f***ing day, it’d be easier to stay big."