Jillian Michaels Claims Ozempic Is a Cover-Up for Real Health Issues

Jillian Michaels has never sugarcoated her views on Ozempic -- but she's upping the ante, saying folks who care about their health should be seriously ticked off about the way their psychology is being exploited.

We caught up with Jillian Friday ... and she tells TMZ the weight loss drug is a distraction from real issues, pointing to the thousands of chemicals in our food that are poisoning us and making us obese in the first place.

Jillian also breaks down some stats from a recent study, pointing out how loads of people ditched Ozempic after a year -- one big reason being the weight plateau. Funnily enough, James Corden recently hinted at the same thing when he tried Ozempic himself.

You’ve got to see Jillian's take in the video ... she’s all fired up, saying Americans have way too much working against them when it comes to staying healthy.