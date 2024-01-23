Dr .Terry Dubrow Says Don't Listen To Jillian Michaels' Anti-Ozempic View

Jillian Michaels has no business pushing out an anti-Ozempic narrative cause she's a personal trainer and not a REAL medical expert -- this, according to Dr. Terry Dubrow.

Play video content TMZ.com

We got the "Botched" star on "TMZ Live" Tuesday ... he pops off on Jillian's stance that society will find themselves dependent on the weight loss drug -- saying we should, in fact, be championing something that treats the disease of obesity.

Terry tells us these drugs have been around for decades and are totally safe ... making them a viable option in reducing body fat and lowering the mortality rate.

Play video content TMZ Studios

In fact, he compares the anti-O argument to life-saving medical treatments ... saying it would be like de-influencing people from undergoing chemo for cancer.

He does agree with Jillian that diet and exercise are critical to staying healthy ... but says belittling weight loss drugs is sending out the wrong message -- urging others to listen to their physicians for proper scientific and medical info.

You'll remember ... last week, JM accused Oprah of hopping on the celeb bandwagon of promoting Ozempic ... claiming she was doing so for financial gain.

Play video content TMZ.com