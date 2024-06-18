Ashley Benson Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors, Post-Baby Body Due to Gym Grind

Ashley Benson's not here for the weight loss drug rumors anymore -- she's hitting back hard, crediting her post-baby bod to a good old-fashioned gym grind.

It all kicked off when a fan commented, "How was she JUST pregnant?!?" on an IG snap of Ashley, who gave birth in February, rocking a black tank top and gray sweatpants. Another user responded to the fan's question by posting an Ozempic ad.

Ashley shared a screenshot of that exchange to her IG Stories Monday, and dismissed the Ozempic remark as hilarious ... 'cause it undermined her gym hustle.

She wrote, "I know a lot of people take Ozempic, and that's totally fine. To each their own. But don't discredit people who also work very hard to get their body back like I've done with mine."

The "Pretty Little Liars" star says jumping back into work made her prioritize her health and fitness sooner than most new moms -- and she just wanted to feel confident again. Plus, she gave a nod to a health and wellness app that helped her out along the way.