Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ashley Benson Shuts Down Ozempic Rumors, Post-Baby Body Due to Gym Grind

ASHLEY BENSON NO, I'M NOT ON OZEMPIC!!!! Sweatin' For Post-Baby Bod

ashley benson main instagram
Instagram Composite

Ashley Benson's not here for the weight loss drug rumors anymore -- she's hitting back hard, crediting her post-baby bod to a good old-fashioned gym grind.

It all kicked off when a fan commented, "How was she JUST pregnant?!?" on an IG snap of Ashley, who gave birth in February, rocking a black tank top and gray sweatpants. Another user responded to the fan's question by posting an Ozempic ad.

ashley benson instagram

Ashley shared a screenshot of that exchange to her IG Stories Monday, and dismissed the Ozempic remark as hilarious ... 'cause it undermined her gym hustle.

HEADING FOR DIVORCE
TMZ Studios

She wrote, "I know a lot of people take Ozempic, and that's totally fine. To each their own. But don't discredit people who also work very hard to get their body back like I've done with mine."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The "Pretty Little Liars" star says jumping back into work made her prioritize her health and fitness sooner than most new moms -- and she just wanted to feel confident again. Plus, she gave a nod to a health and wellness app that helped her out along the way.

Ashley Benson Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Ashley Benson Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Instagram

It's no secret weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro have become the latest craze in Hollywood -- with stars like Chelsea Handler and Sharon Osbourne admittedly jumping on the bandwagon.

Stars Who Used Ozempic
Launch Gallery
Stars Who Used Ozempic Launch Gallery

It's stirred up quite the debate in the medical world too -- Dr. Terry Dubrow told us it's a positive step forward in curing obesity, but Jillian Michaels said it isn't worth the risk.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later