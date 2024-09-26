Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

James Corden Says He Tried Ozempic But It Didn't Help Him Lose Weight

James Corden I Tried Ozempic, But It Didn't Work ... Hunger Isn't Why I Eat!!!

NOZEMPIC
This Life of Mine with James Corden

James Corden says he tried to lose weight using Ozempic, but the miracle drug didn't do much for him ... unlike lots of folks in Hollywood who are using it.

The former late-night talk show host opened up about his experience with Ozempic on his podcast, 'This Life of Mine.'

James says he tried Ozempic for a bit but it didn't help him lose weight, though it did lead to a sort of epiphany. He says it made him realize nothing about his eating habits have to do with being hungry.

Instead, James says he finds himself eating for other reasons ... possibly a food addiction.

James joked about eating a king size chocolate bar while going through the car wash ... and said suppressing his appetite with Ozempic wasn't going to do the trick for his weight loss goals.

It's an interesting admission from James, who was talking with author Richard Osman.

Lots of celebs are crediting Ozempic for their body transformations, but James had a much different experience. 🤷🏽‍♂️

