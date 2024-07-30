Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Lily Allen Says James Corden Used To Flirt, Beg To Hang Out With Her

Lily Allen James Corden Used To Flirt With Me ... Begged To Hang Out Too!!!

BEGGIN' FOR CONNECTION
Miss Me?

Lily Allen says James Corden used to be very friendly with her before he hit the big time -- so much so, in fact, that he came off as a little desperate ... according to her anyway.

The British singer opened up about her history with James on her "Miss Me?" podcast ... claiming the comedian used to beg to hang out with her and her friends back in the day.

Lily Allen and James Corden 2008
Getty

Lily says it all started when James came on her old chat show way back in 2008 ... in her recollection, James was super flirty and they kinda became loose friends.

Lily Allen and James Corden 2013
Getty

From there, Lily says she introduced James to some of her pals and they hung out for a week or so ... and she goes on to claim James felt she was leading him on but is adamant that was never the case.

Lily's podcast co-host, Miquita Oliver, remembers the James Corden days too ... and they make it sound like James was trying to climb the social ladder back then.

James Corden on "The Late Late Show"
Launch Gallery
James Corden on "The Late Late Show" Launch Gallery
Getty

As Lily describes it, James was more of a "beg friend" than a real pal ... describing the term as British slang for someone who begs to hang out with folks who aren't all that interested.

James has since risen to major fame, and Lily says his begging days are long gone.

WHAT WENT WRONG
TMZ Studios

We've reached out to James' camp ... so far, no word back.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later