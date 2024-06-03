James Corden Defended By Passengers After Exchange With British Airways Staff

James Corden wanted to get to the bottom of an international air travel snafu, seeking out airline employees ... and this time he's got the public on his side.

The comedian was photographed at an airport in Portugal appearing agitated with several British Airways staffers ... chatting them up after some travel issues, a welcome sight for others on board.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... while he might've looked peeved, he was actually just talking to airline employees and seeking info. There were reports James confronted the crew but we're told he didn't confront anyone ... and wasn't "venting frustration" either.

James was on a plane from Portugal to the UK, but the passenger jet had to make an emergency landing in Lisbon after a mechanical issue with the wings ... with passengers saying they were told to brace for impact and possibly head for the emergency exits.

Once on the ground, James and his fellow fliers reportedly were kept on the plane for 3 hours as it sat on the tarmac ... a sure recipe for sowing discontent among travelers.

The process didn't get much smoother once they were let off the plane, JC and others were herded to an immigration area but there were no BA staffers directing them and it turned into another big mess.

James was photographed speaking with the airline crew, and people who were on the flight defended his actions to media outlets ... a contrast to some of James' prior public spats, like his old beef with a NYC restaurant owner.

This time, the travelers say James was totally in the right for his exchange with British Airways staffers ... and they say he also provided the entertainment during the 3-hour ordeal on the tarmac, telling jokes and taking pics as he walked up and down the aisle.