Lily Allen Launches OnlyFans Page for Her Feet Pics

Lily Allen is cashing in on the fascination with her feet ... launching a new business endeavor that's sure to be a hit with the foot fetish community.

The singer has officially launched an OnlyFans account dedicated to pictures of her feet ... offering up a subscription for just over $10. David Harbour's wife appears to mean business ... she's already uploaded 6 pics of her little piggies AND has promoted the account on her Instagram Stories.

Lily's decision comes a week after she joked on the "Miss Me?" podcast about her 5-star rating on Wikifeet ... sharing she was told by her pedicurist her tootsies could make a killing online.

Despite laughing during the discussion, Lily made it clear she was seriously considering going into the feet pic biz, saying she had a "not no" stance on the whole thing -- and you know the rest.

The British songstress isn't the only celebrity to have jumped on the OF bandwagon ... as Denise Richards, Drea de Matteo, Bella Thorne, Tana Mongeau, Carmen Electra and Iggy Azalea, among others have launched accounts.

Though, Lily's decision to join OF is a bit surprising ... she just confessed to being less kinky these days. Remember, Lily dished about her bedroom antics last month on her podcast ... where she confirmed she regularly turns down hubby David's sexy time requests.

